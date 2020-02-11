Advertisement

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – The Thai government and civil servants were asked to dress black on Tuesday to go to a northeastern city where a shopping center, which was the main scene of the tragedy, mourned the dead.

A Buddhist ceremony will take place on Thursday when Terminal 21 Korat shopping center reopened, Amnuayphorn Sankong, administrator of the construction department, said.

Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma, 31, killed 29 people on Saturday and Sunday for several hours before the security forces shot him at the airport-themed mall in Nakhon Ratchasima. It was said that he was upset about a property deal brokered by his commanding mother-in-law. Both were among his victims.

The death toll exceeded Thailand’s last major attack on the civilian population. A 2015 bomb attack on a shrine in Bangkok killed 20 people, allegedly by human traffickers as retaliatory measures to crack down on their network.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha urged cabinet members and officials to dress black on Tuesday to express his sympathy for the victims of the shootout. He said Monday said that King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand offered all of the late royal sponsored funeral rites and cremations.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, which was haunted by mourning, people came to Terminal 21 shopping mall on Monday to offer flowers and leave compassionate notes.

In the evening, hundreds of people gathered outside for a memorial service led by a Buddhist monk and lit candles to remember the victims.

Some of the 58 wounded are still in critical condition. The Ministry of Health dispatched a mental health crisis team to help relatives of the deceased cope with their losses.

Thai media reported that two people were arrested for threatening similar shootings online.

The Bangkok Post reported that a 27-year-old former soldier told police that he was doing no harm, was drunk, and was arguing with his girlfriend before announcing his threat on Sunday.

The other case involved a 16-year-old boy who told the police that he only published his threat for fun, the newspaper said.

Both are charged with violating the computer crime law, which can be punished with up to five years’ imprisonment, and are fearful in public, which is punished with a one-month prison sentence.

Journalists Tassanee Vejpongsa, Busaba Sivasomboon and Grant Peck from Bangkok contributed to this story.

