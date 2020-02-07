Advertisement

“CBS This Morning’s” The “A More Perfect Union” series is intended to show that what unites us as Americans is far greater than what separates us.

A theater collective called “Girl Be Heard” teaches young women and girls across the country to find their own voice through the arts. The program’s part-acting-part-activism approach comes to the community through a travel agency and both at weekends and after school.

GBH’s mission is to “develop, strengthen and celebrate girls’ voices through social theater making,” says artistic director Kim Sykes. She explained that the post-school program aims to reach girls “from all walks of life”.

Advertisement

“Some come in, they want to be leaders. Others come in, they have no idea what they want to do,” said Sykes.

The program has already reached an audience from the White House to the United Nations. CBS News’ Dana Jacobson spoke to seventh grade girls who said the program helped them gain more confidence and self-esteem.

“It feels so powerful to be there,” said seventh grader Madison Clark. “I think the little exercises are more important. If you really break them, you can understand them.” She later added that it is important that girls be heard because “we have such powerful voices”.

Special moments from Friday # OpenMic✨It is always a pleasure to hear and share new stories with our GBH family. I hope to see you on February 17th at the next one! https://t.co/m8XzqFpwdM pic.twitter.com/BlFgbLyUxW

– Girls are heard (@GirlBeHeard) January 21, 2020

When asked if she had ever thought art could be so powerful, Clark’s fellow student Persephone Loentr cited GBH’s research on mental health as an example.

“We talked about depression, like skin-colored girls are more likely to have depression. If people – like young girls – talked about it, it would mean, ‘Oh, I’m not the only person to deal with it. Someone else could do it too deal with it. ‘”

The program also creates a safe space for girls to discuss other difficult but important issues such as consent.

“There are people who don’t understand that, and they’re crossing that line. And when you hear a poem about consent, you see what consent is – or how it can be,” said another GBH actor, Janiyah Pompey. “It makes more sense if you understand what it is and what it isn’t.”

“It is more than just a girl who talks. It is someone who is powerful enough to say how it feels and how it feels. As long as I am satisfied with it and I feel 1000% with it, I can nobody say. ” And that’s how I feel in this group, “she said.

Advertisement