Although Shaun Weiss’s legal problems have made a lot of noise in the headlines, his friends have made a concerted effort to raise awareness of the many challenges this former child star was struggling with. According to a TMZ report in January 2020, Weiss, then 41, had “had to deal with various life-threatening problems, including diabetes, mental illness, and drug addiction.” At the time, Weiss was reportedly also homeless, with his property often stolen or destroyed in the street.

“Every time he manages to get hold of some clothing or money, he is attacked by other homeless people and robbed,” the gossip reported and noted that sources claimed that Weiss was in “survival mode” at that time. “Worse, a friend bought him a van to live in … and it would have been set on fire.” Reportedly, Weiss’s friends also stated that he “needed detox, rehabilitation and medical assistance, including dental work … because he lost most of his teeth, making it difficult to eat.”

“There is no impeccable Shaun Weiss here, he is certainly to blame for many stupid things he does,” friend Drew Gallagher told People. “But if you were to spend time with him, you would have a drastically more compassionate understanding of what he was about.” He added, “He’s just sick and everybody gives him up.”