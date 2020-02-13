If there were ever two artists floating on the same bizarre wavelength, it would be Poppy and Grimes. The Canadian treasure, known for her experimental electronic music, met her billionaire baby dad, Elon Musk, by joking about AI on Twitter. As far as we know, Poppy is perhaps AI (or at least a person posing as AI), so it’s a perfect combination that went completely wrong.

In an NME interview, Poppy revealed that they were collaborating on two songs. One of these was ‘Play Destroy’, which was released in 2018 on Poppy’s second album, Am I a Girl? Shortly after the release, Poppy crushed the good vibes by telling Billboard (via NME) that Grimes was essentially a bully. She claimed that she was ‘bullied’ by the Canadian singer and her ‘team of self-proclaimed feminists’, who pushed back the release of the song for months. “I had to watch her bully songwriters sign when signing NDA (s) and not claim credit for songs they were part of,” Poppy claimed. “She doesn’t practice what she preaches.”

According to NME, Grimes shot back, accused Poppy of leaking the song, dragging her “into a disgusting situation” and “punishing her for not wanting to be a part of it.” This was probably a reference to the Mars Argo lawsuit, which came in the news around the same time. The second collaboration track never saw the light of day, although fans suspect that it might have been the song “We Appreciate Power” by Grimes.