Advertisement

A Devlali Bhusawal passenger train was turned over for about a kilometer in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra on Thursday to save a crashed passenger, a railway official said.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. between Pardhande and Maheji stations near Jalgaon, about 425 km from Mumbai.

Rahul Patil, a passenger, fell off the train as he approached Maheji station, the officer said, adding that Patil’s friends immediately pulled the alarm chain.

Advertisement

The train guard R B Paradhe and the train driver A K Pandy then moved the train about one kilometer to take the injured.

Patil was handed over to the state railroad police in Jalgaon and taken to a private hospital, he added.

Vivek Gupta, head of the Central Railway division in Bhusawal, praised the train crew’s quick decision, which was likely to save the lives of passengers. It was safe to reverse a train, he said.

The crew would be complimented for their action, said a railroad spokesman. However, the train was over an hour late due to the incident.

Advertisement