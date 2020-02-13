This fall, around 16 million students will enroll in college. Almost three out of four of them won’t have enough money – through cash, grants, scholarships, and even student loans – to pay the full cost of this year. And if it is up to the Trump administration, this gap could widen.

This week, the government released its budget proposal for next year – an annual exercise in which the White House is asking Congress for a series of policy changes and funding decisions that are often ignored by lawmakers and sometimes diametrically opposed. But the budget is still important. It is a formal statement of the president’s priorities. In this case, these priorities are linked to long-standing and harmful conservative rhetoric that blames students and their families for “lending”.

As Republican lawmakers and Trump administration officials say, the root cause of the dramatic increase in student debt over the past decade has more to do with students and their families borrowing “excessively” than inflating college prices. The guidelines proposed by the administration would allow grant managers to unilaterally decide what “excessive” borrowing means and reduce student credit limits. They would also enable higher education institutions to request stressful annual credit counseling and set new, lower caps on loans taken out by parents of undergraduate students and borrowers from PhD students.

These guidelines add to Minister of Education Betsy DeVos’ other efforts to keep students from borrowing, such as an “annual student loan confirmation” that requires all students to certify that they know their accumulated credit debt before accessing a new loan.

The condescending assumption that drives these guidelines is that students and families need more information about “better decisions” through financial literacy. The Trump administration is trying to control how students spend their often inadequate federal aid dollars, fearing that they may use the money for “frivolous” expenses like living and eating.

Borrowing for higher education is not due to poor financial decisions. It is the result of the growing pricing problem that students and families face due to rising tuition and living costs. In 1979, a student was able to work a part-time summer job to pay tuition. Even half a year working full time would not cover the tuition – let alone the cost of living.

While more than two thirds of students only borrow as much (or less) than they have to pay for tuition and tuition fees, about a third need to borrow more to meet basic needs during school. There is no real evidence that students borrow for “frivolous” expenses, apart from a few crowning anecdotes. Students try to pay for valid expenses such as accommodation, food, books, supplies and means of transportation that are necessary for academic success.

However, the Trump administration and many lawmakers have found it easier to hold students responsible for the debt crisis.

If anything, students need access to more money, not less. And while there is no evidence that students are “overbearing”, there is evidence that students are better off borrowing what they need to succeed in school than not borrowing at all.

A study by researchers from the University of Maryland and the University of Illinois found that community college students who were offered credit received more credits and higher grades than students who were not offered credit, and were more likely to be four Years change school. It was also twice as likely that she would complete an associate degree within three years. Completing with debt is far better for most students than not completing at all.

Donald Trump watches Betsy DeVos speak at DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on December 9, 2016.

Drew Angerer / Getty

This is why these proposals, which focus on arbitrarily limiting credit and introducing new advisory requirements for borrowing, are so worrying. In principle, these ideas make sense; Nobody wants borrowers to incur more debt than they can repay. Blocking access to federal credit – without increasing grants or other grants accordingly (however, the Trump administration’s proposed budget did not include an increase in the maximum amount of pell grants and would, for example, rule out another grant program for low-income students) – a recipe for growing inequality in the current system.

Congress is unlikely to provide most of the funding levels and policy changes that the Trump administration is requesting. But no one should underestimate how the language of excessive or abusive borrowing from student loans – and the associated efforts to suppress these alleged behaviors – will hurt the students who most need these dollars.

Rachel Fishman is the assistant research director of the New America Higher Education Program. Clare McCann is the deputy director of federal policy for the New America Higher Education Program.

The views expressed in this article come from the authors.