Advertisement

Republicans on Wednesday finally did what they always did: acquitted Donald Trump on all accusations, evidence and witnesses must be damned. The president declared himself the victor, Democrats condemned the “betrayal of the GOP” by the GOP, and Mitch McConnell went back to his normal case of stacking the courts for conservatives. So this whole Ukrainian thing is over, right?

Not so much. After the acquittal, neither party is ready to let it go – and at least for Democrats, for good reason. After presenting a mountain of evidence against Trump in the House, who had accused him in December, the efforts of the Democrats to call even a single witness in his trial against the Senate were thwarted by McConnell and Republicans. Democrats have now made it clear that they are determined to spread the rest of the story in one way or another. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler told reporters Wednesday that his panel and others expect to continue their investigation into Trump, and “likely” will sue John Bolton to testify to what he allegedly described to assistants as a “drug deal” prepared in Ukraine by Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. House speaker Nancy Pelosi seemed to confirm so much in a statement after the largely party line Wednesday. “The president remains a constant threat to American democracy, insisting that he is above the law and that he can corrupt the election if he so wishes,” she wrote. “The House will continue to protect and defend the checks and balances in the Constitution that protect our Republic, both before the courts and before the court of public opinion.”

Although testimonies from Bolton and others will not lead to a deposition of accusations, the Democrats hope that this can affect voters. “The drop, drop, drop new evidence will keep coming,” Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer tweeted Wednesday. “With every new revelation, senate republicans will have to answer for their vote in this process. They chose to turn their backs on the American people and go for a cover. “

Advertisement

But democrats are not the only ones who keep an eye on how their investigations could take into account the November elections. This whole thing started because Trump had hoped to force Ukraine to announce investigations into the DNC and Joe Biden; now, after acquitting him in the Senate, and with the elections in ten months, the GOP seems determined to continue the dirty work of the president. Republican senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson announced a probe in on Wednesday Hunter Biden, the son of the former veep, “and his assistants during the Obama administration,” looking for what she described as business conflicts of interest with Ukraine and China. Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz sounded their approval. “You would expect us to do this,” Graham said Wednesday. “If we don’t do it, we’ll leave you.” Cruz added: “I would like to see the investigation of the judicial committee. I would like to see investigation of foreign relations. I would like to see the Ministry of Justice investigate.”

As Axios reported on Thursday, their blood lust for the Bidens is not shared by all Republicans, now that Trump is safe. But who is this president going with: those who want to go further, especially with the Biden campaign that is sputtering in the primary? Or those who seek revenge? Given that he still occasionally talks about putting Hillary Clinton in prison, it may not surprise you that he seems to be opting for the latter: “This was yet another witch hunt that deprived the president of his right to procedural rights and was based on a series of lies,” White House Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement Wednesday. “Will there be no retribution?”

.

Advertisement