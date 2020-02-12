Abigail Hopkins’ mother, Petronella Barker (photo right) and Anthony Hopkins split up when she was a toddler in 1972. Anthony then married Jennifer Lynton (photo left.) Abigail didn’t see much of her father growing up against The Telegraph in 2006: “I would see him, but maybe once a year. There is a little sadness, but I have to go on with my life. It has always been that way. See him, and then not. Then, when I was 16, I was there is a row. ”

Abigail admitted that the alienation led her to dark places. “It was the worst time I can remember,” she said (via People.) “I totally abused my mind and body. The reason was that my father and I had an intermittent relationship when I was young. I was angry and there was a lot of mourning … “

Father and daughter reconnected in the 90s, in which Abigail had two cameos in Anthony’s films. It is not clear why they are not speaking today, although it is open to reconciliation under the right circumstances. “However, it should be in two directions,” she told The Telegraph. “I don’t know what I would think about it.”