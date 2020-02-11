Advertisement

An incredible anecdote about Nicole Kimpel concerns how she helped save the life of Antonio Banderas when he suffered a heart attack in 2017. in their house. “The next morning, when I started getting the symptoms and I clearly knew what was going on, she put one of those aspirins in my tongue and that saved my life,” Banderas told Jimmy Kimmel in 2019. “So I had a second chance, and things have changed in my life since then. “Banderas had three stents placed in his blood vessels as part of his recovery plan.

If the German-born Kimpel does not save the day, she runs a fashion brand alongside her sister, Barbara Kimpel. And if you think the business enthusiast wants to steal the thunder of her famous partner, think again. “I don’t need to be in the spotlight,” she told Magzter. “Fame is part of my life because my partner is famous. But I think I learned to deal with it naturally, without affecting me.”

We can’t say for sure, but it sounds like Kimpel and Banderas are in it for the long term.

