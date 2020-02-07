Advertisement

Bill Murray’s first wife, Margaret “Mickey” Kelly, was linked to the Saturday Night Live alum in one of Bill Murray’s most conceivable ways. According to The New York Times, Murray took Kelly on a drive through San Fernando Valley in California looking for a Mexican restaurant, but instead they ended up in a chapel in Las Vegas at 4:30 AM. It was Super Bowl Sunday 1981 – a day that Murray supposedly regards as a national holiday.

Kelly said the strike was Murray’s brainchild. “I was really going to choose a fight, and then I thought,” Let’s just do it. ” He had planned this thing, “she told Rolling Stone. “I thought,” Aaaaah, agree. “” (Not a word about whether they ever have tacos.)

Kelly was no stranger to the world of showbiz when she and Murray said, “Me is.” She studied theater art at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College before working as a page at NBC. According to the Times, she was a talent coordinator of The Tonight Show and The Dick Cavett Show, and together with Murray, she became a mother to sons Luke and Homer. During their marriage, Kelly allegedly opened a cabin-inspired home goods store, and later forged a career in residential real estate.

They divorced in 1994, and he bounced back with a woman he had met years earlier on a film set …

