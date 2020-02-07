Advertisement

(Warning: the following contains BIG spoilers for season 2, episode 12 of A Million Little Things, “Guilty.”)

Maggie (Allison Miller) finally finds out that Eric (Jason Ritter) has hidden her secret over her brother’s heart, but what does this mean for her? Will A Million Little Things say goodbye to Eric soon? Can this lead to Maggie and Gary (James Roday) finding their way back to each other?

Advertisement

Younger Sutton Foster guest stars like Chloe, Eric’s fiancé he lost in a motorcycle accident, and flashbacks show the moments prior to that fatal moment – and a very important one a year earlier. In the present, he struggles to continue, especially given that he lives in the same apartment as the two and runs her store. And so he plans to move, as Maggie discovers when they come to talk about the kiss.

He also tells her about the lawsuit that Chloe’s parents have filed, and she assures him that he should not blame himself just because Chloe wanted to pick blueberries that day. “There are so many things I’ve done that I wish I could take back and I just want a new start,” he admits.

She tells him that she had not called before because she needed time to process. Although Gary and Chloe are factors, she thinks there is “something” in between. He agrees, but then she sees a photo of him, without a shirt, from 2017 – and realizes that he does not have her brother’s heart. She leaves before he can explain.

He appears in her apartment and explains everything through the door when she refuses to let him in. He talks about his and Chloe’s journey to Martha’s Vineyard and about not seeing the bend in the road until it was too late. “The worst thing is that she shouldn’t have been there with me,” he says. And then we get a flashback to the day of Chad’s death. Eric saw the doctor deliver the bad news to Patricia (Melora Hardin) before he came to Chloe in her hospital room – and they discovered she was having a heart.

“Chloe was the one who got your brother’s heart,” he tells Maggie. “The best day of my life was the worst day of yours. Because of Chad, Chloe had six more years, but she should have had more. She should have lived a lifetime and she would be if it wasn’t for me.” The donor network knew nothing of Chloe’s death when they sent Patricia’s letter. “The way your mother described her sadness and her emptiness after Chad, that darkness, I felt the same,” he explains. “I couldn’t get myself to tell her what happened to her son’s heart.” He thought it would stop with the letter he wrote and apologizes for the damage he has inflicted on her family.

He insists he wanted to tell her the truth – and knew he had to do it. “But the more time I spent with you, I wanted more time and then you kissed me and I knew I couldn’t,” he confesses. “At that moment I just knew I could never do it, and not just because I didn’t want to hurt you, but because I love you. Before I met you, I could see nothing but my grief. You changed that , and I know I lied, but I just needed you to know my feelings for you, our connection, that was real. “

Then he says goodbye and runs away, and although that may be the last thing we ever see, there is just too much left to investigate. However, this can be one of Ritter’s last performances. Let’s hope that if it is, we’ll see that Patricia confronts him with what he did. Yes, he hurt and didn’t want to hurt her anymore, but he just made things much, much worse for the Blooms. After all, Maggie says even early in the episode that she and her mother still don’t talk after Patricia lied about Chad’s death “and then chose his organ receiver” over her own daughter.

In somewhat happier news, Gary confronts his mother to leave him as a child, and although that doesn’t end well – she opts for a business meeting over time – he seems to get back on track. He is with Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) when Maggie calls her and he appears with his ex-girlfriend to check her out. He even participates in the debt because he was insensitive about the medium and her need for closure.

“I didn’t give you what I needed, so you had to get it from Eric,” he says. And when she invites him to dinner, he says he can’t, which is a step in the right direction. When these two come together again, they cannot just jump in. But maybe they can start healing now.

A Million Little Things, Thursday, 10/9 c, ABC

Advertisement