Although Aaron Lohr now has a permanent job, he actually comes from an entertainment background, just like his wife, Idina Menzel. After showing interest in acting and singing, it was Lohr’s mother, Kathy, who enrolled her son at a young age in the performing arts school, as revealed in an amateur YouTube documentary. A few years later, the actor had his own agent and started to book gigs. Given his work in films such as A Goofy Movie, Newsies and the Mighty Ducks sequel, it is interesting that the actor would marry his own Disney princess.

How did Lohr meet Menzel? According to News.com.au, the duo goes all the way back to 2005, where they met on the set of the film version of Rent, in which they both played a leading role. Strangely, Menzel was still married to her first husband, Taye Diggs, whom she met during the original Broadway production of Rent and also co-starred in the film version.

Menzel was divorced from Diggs in December 2013 and by 2015 her first public appearance with Lohr, as reported by E! News. It seems that by the time the couple eventually became a couple, Lohr chose to leave his partner at the center of the Hollywood world.

