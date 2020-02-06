Advertisement

As a celebrity, Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to interviews, but in April 2019 she decided to change things and let her own children ask the difficult questions. The video entitled “Twin Talk: AMA With Emme & Max” is as cute as it is informative. Max’s bubbles, goofy personality shines when he asks questions such as: “What was the biggest problem you had when you were as old as me?”

Lopez replies: “I was a bit like Max. I used to like running and playing, but I didn’t get in trouble like that.” Lopez admits that she got into trouble because she walked out of her room and got caught. Other questions ranged from “Did you think math was useless?” to “Were you short when you were as old as me?” (For the record, Max was shorter than his sister at the time.)

But when asked which twins were her favorite, Lopez answered a diplomatic mother: “I don’t believe in favorites … I love you so much.” When Max adjusted the question and asked what her favorite thing was about him, Lopez chose “his sense of humor and his incredible vocabulary. Your big heart too – you have a huge heart … and I love that about you.”

Emme and Max are already mini-entertainers, so it will be nice to see them follow in the footsteps of their famous parents or make their own way with their proud parents by their side.

