Keanu Reeves was introduced to do business at a young age, thanks to his mother. Patricia Taylor was a costume designer who worked for mega stars such as David Bowie. Taylor’s industrial connections meant that as a child Keanu had run-ins with many famous people, including Emmylou Harris and Dolly Parton, per Esquire, and while Reeves and his sister, Kim, “were often left to their own devices,” they did away And babysitters such as Alice Cooper. Yes, Alice Cooper was the babysitter of Keanu Reeves.

“I grew up in Toronto and lived in this street called Hazelton and there was a recording studio there called Nimbus 9 and my mother was in costume design, she was in rock ‘n roll, in the company, and they had friends and she had friends, and so Alice Cooper – I was told – babysat me, “Reeves said sitting for an interview in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017.” I don’t know how that might happen, but it did … presumably “

That does not mean that Reeves’ mother was not necessarily a wild woman. When asked how he looks like his mother, the actor admitted: “(S) he is English. There is a formality for her. So I am partly thinking of my kind of formality. I would say that. Yes.” A formal (former?) Costume Designer who has acquaintances on the A-list? This is an intriguing lady!

