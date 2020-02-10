Advertisement

Laura Dern's 53rd birthday falls the day after the 2020 Oscars, but she attended her first Academy Awards ceremony at a very young age of 7. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she remembered that she attended this great 45 years ago Hollywood ceremony was over because her mother, Diane Ladd, was nominated for Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore.

“I remember it was scary and overwhelming,” Dern said. “I also remember that my mother was proud of herself and loved her work … and I remember that whatever I do when I grow up, I really want to love my work and be proud of it. I am never forget that. “Based on her ever-impressive career, it is safe to say that Dern has achieved that goal.

Dern and Ladd also attended the Oscars together in 1992 for the film Rambling Rose. According to Netflix Film, the women wrote history that year as the first mother-daughter duo nominated for the same move in the same year. Dern was for best actress, while Ladd was for best supporting actress. Neither took the trophy that year, but it is still a remarkable moment. Over the course of her 70-year career, Ladd has taken on a series of projects, including the TV series Alice in the early 1980s, which earned her a Golden Globe, and 1990’s Wild at Heart, making her one of her three Oscar yielded noms.

