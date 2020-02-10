Advertisement

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig certainly deserve a place on the list of the most lasting friendships in Hollywood, thanks to the fact that they have been together for years. “(T) he two met for the first time, along with bridesmaids actresses Wendi McLendon-Covey and Melissa McCarthy … while attending a wedding shower held at McCarthy’s house,” according to Vogue (although Rudolph says it’s in any case a baby shower), it was a party for a common friend).

From there the couple landed together on Saturday Night Live. Rudolph even told Ellen DeGeneres in 2019 that it was Wiig who made her want to go back to work after her free time. “I was on maternity leave and actually watched (SNL),” she told the host. “It was the Christmas show and she made the ‘Two A-holes’ sketch with Jason Sudeikis and I remember looking and thinking,” I want to go back. I want to play with her. “” When Rudolph went back to work, the ladies started it and a Hollywood friendship was born.

Advertisement

Fortunately their chemistry, both on-screen and on-screen, resulted in friends appearing together in MacGruber 2010 and Friends With Kids in 2011, as well as the beloved bestie-centered film that really cemented Wiig’s career, Bridesmaids. “I just love her so much,” Rudolph said, talking about her girlfriend in 2013 with Katie Couric. “And I know she loves me.” And fans love them both!

Advertisement