Kirk Douglas had a difficult relationship with his own father and he was determined to have a better relationship with his own boys, Entertainment Tonight reports.

In 1988, Michael Douglas explained what Kirk was like as a father to People and said, “We always knew he was there and that he really cared about him.” He added, “To this day, Daddy is the greatest giver in the world. I tell him,” I am forty. It is too late! Enjoy us or don’t see us. Relax! I’m not sorry! “

Even in his 70s, Michael still regarded Kirk as one of his greatest followers of all time. Kirk initially did not want his son to follow in his footsteps. “I wanted him to be a lawyer or a doctor like many fathers,” the father told People in 2018. Spoiler alert (not) he eventually changed his mind and Michael became his father’s “favorite actor”. When Michael finally received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2016, Kirk – who got his own star in 1960 – applauded him.

The two also shared a special moment in December 2019. On Kirk’s 103rd birthday, Michael received a nomination for a Golden Globe for his role in The Kominsky Method. He eventually won the prize, and People reports that in the press room he shared the best advice his father had ever given him: “Stamina and tenacity.”

