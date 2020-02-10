Advertisement

Of course, the back tattoo of Scarlett Johansson can be noticed from afar, but if you look closer, you see that it is more than just a bunch of roses. There is also a lamb next to them. Her Oscars after-party dress not only showed off her back, but also brought to the fore what an owl looks like on her rib cage. According to HuffPost, the rose back art is a tribute to her daughter Rose, who she had with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac. (The news about the Johansson and Dauriac split broke in January 2017, although a publicist said they had divorced last summer.) It is unclear what the animals symbolize for Johansson, but lambs are often associated with innocence or sacrifice while owls can be connected with wisdom and intuition.

In November 2012, Johansson opened about her tattoos – sort of – during an interview on The TODAY Show. When Matt Lauer asked how much she had, Johansson joked: “I have lost count.” She also seemed a bit uncomfortable when a picture of her ribcage horseshoe tattoo with the text “Lucky You” was displayed on the screen and said, “Some of the photos I know you might know are for personal use.” That’s fair – there is a difference between showing off a tattoo on your own initiative versus circulating a photo without permission.

