The Mega Millions jackpot for February 11, 20 is $ 202 million. The drawing takes place at 11:00 p.m. ET tonight.

Bookmark and refresh this page to see if you hold the winning numbers to get the latest results on Tuesday night.

Today’s jackpot for February 11, 20 is $ 202 million with a cash value option of $ 142.0 million. The total jackpot may increase depending on the number of tickets sold across the country before the draw.

The winning numbers for the $ 187 million jackpot on Friday (07/02/20) were: 09/14/27/36:52 with a Mega Ball of 04. The Megaplier was 3x.

There was no grand prize winner on Friday’s draw, but there were three tickets that matched the first five white balls for the game’s second prize. Two of these tickets were sold in Arizona and New York for a second price of $ 1 million. A third ticket sold in Oklahoma bought the megaplier for an additional $ 1 price, making the second price ticket worth $ 3 million.

There were 17 tickets that matched four of the five white balls and the mega ball for the third prize of $ 10,000. One of them bought the megaplier for an additional price of $ 1 for profits from the third price of $ 30,000.

The last Mega Millions Grand Prize winner was Tuesday, December 17th, 2019, with a ticket sold in Ohio and prize money of $ 372 million. The game was reset to the minimum of $ 40 when the draw took place on December 20, 1919, and there have been no grand winners for three weeks.

Previously, a ticket worth $ 227 million was sold on September 24, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas, a suburb north of Austin. The nearby Leander winner volunteered to receive the award, but he wanted to remain anonymous.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets were sold in Texas in January 2020. None of the tickets were a winner and the jackpot continued to rise for every game in the new year.

Scott McDonald / Newsweek

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery on Tuesdays and Fridays and one of America’s two largest lottery jackpot games. Mega Millions jackpots start at $ 40 million, and other prizes pay between $ 1 and $ 2 million with a megaplier. Tickets cost $ 2 per line, and chances of winning with a 2-megamillion ticket are $ 1 in 303 million. For more information on Mega Millions or to check your previous numbers, visit the website.

Powerball is the other multi-state lottery and also starts at $ 40 million. The drawings take place shortly after 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Saturday evenings. Visit the Powerball website for more information or information about previous winning numbers.

Tuesday night we will publish the Mega Millions 02/11/20 payouts and tell if there was a winner and where that winner came from, if so.

Here are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots:

Number / date / winning tickets

$ 1.537 billion Oct 23, 2008 1-SC

$ 656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, 1-KS, 1-MD

$ 648 million Dec. 17, 2013 2-CA, 1-GA

$ 543 million Jul 24, 2008 1-CA

$ 536 million Jul 8, 2016 1-IN

$ 533 million Mar 30, 2008 1-NJ

$ 522 million 6/07/2019 1-CA

$ 451 million Jan 5, 2008 1-FL

$ 414 million 3/18/2014 2-FL, 1-MD

$ 393 million 8/11/2017 1-IL

