Advertisement

Attorney General William Barr said Thursday that the United States and its allies should consider acquiring a “controlling interest” in Finland’s Nokia and Sweden’s Ericsson to mitigate Huawei’s dominance in next-generation 5G radio technology in China.

Advertisement

Attorney General William Bar at the Center for Strategic and International Studies Event

In a remarkable statement that underscores the extent to which the United States may be ready to counter Huawei Technologies, Barr said in a speech at a conference on Chinese industrial espionage that proposals had been made to alleviate the concerns that “the United States is concerned with Nokia allies and / or Ericsson. “

Barr said the alignment could be “through American majority ownership, either directly or through a consortium of private American and Allied companies.”

“If we place our large market and financial strength behind one or both of these companies, it will become a far more powerful competitor and remove concerns about its stamina or stamina,” said Barr.

“We and our closest allies urgently need to actively consider this approach,” he added at the Washington Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

U.S. officials have criticized Huawei for its close relationship with the Chinese government and put the company on an economic blacklist last year for participating in activities that violate U.S. national security. The Trump administration has pressured nations not to allow Huawei to access 5G networks, and claims that Huawei’s equipment can be used by Beijing to spy, which the Chinese company has repeatedly denied.

FBI director Christopher Wray

At the same CSIS event, FBI director Christopher Wray said Beijing wanted to “steal American technology by any means.”

He said the office has currently had about 1,000 open investigations into Chinese technology theft in its 56 regional offices, while FBI counterintelligence chief John Brown said it had arrested 24 people in China over the past year and another 19 already in 2020.

William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said this The theft of US aircraft and electric vehicles was one of China’s priorities.

When it comes to electric vehicle technology, the two Chinese citizens are not far from stealing Apple technology related to Project Titan, a Special Group project for all kinds of vehicle technologies, including electric cars. You can read Apple’s numerous patents on such technologies here. Apparently Apple has covered the history of Chinese citizens in 2019 in three reports that you can read here: 01, 02 & 03.

Wray also pointed to a campaign that brought charges against a leading American academic at one of the leading US universities.

Last month, prosecutors accused Charles Lieber, chairman of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Harvard University, of lying about participating in the Chinese Thousand Talents Plan, which is designed to attract foreign research specialists. Read the full Reuters report.

The video you see below contains more than four hours of speeches about the Chinese threat to the US at many levels. We have set the video to start right at the beginning of the FBI director’s section. Wray said early on, “The first thing we need to know about the China threat is how diverse and complex it is. I say this in terms of its techniques, its actors, and its goals. China uses a wide range of methods and techniques, and I’m talking about everything from cyber intrusions to corruption by trusted insiders.

They even committed physical theft. And they have developed a groundbreaking and expansive approach to steal innovations from a wide range of actors, including not only Chinese intelligence agencies, but also state-owned companies, largely private companies, certain types of PhD students, researchers, and a host of other actors all work for you. Play the video to hear more of Wray’s short presentation.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1dtxt82HFE (/ embed)

William Barr on the 5G war with Huawei

After Wray’s segment ends, you can advance the video until 2:14:10 to hear U.S. Attorney General William Barr begin his segment. Barr announced that he had spent 6 years in Columbia to receive a BA and MA with a focus on Chinese. Barr was Executive Vice President and General Counsel of the telecommunications company GTE Corporation for 14 years. He understands the telecommunications industry very well and has to act quickly to keep up with Huawei in the 5G revolution.

While I found Barr’s speech altogether interesting, the focus on the 5G challenge from China begins around 2:26:20. Here Barr is talking about the next wave of the internet known as Industrial internet, It is a $ 23 trillion market by 2025. One that the United States cannot miss. This is a serious topic, but it was fun to listen to.

The USA dominated the 4G market and helped the USA to benefit economically from this development. This allowed Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon to flourish. However, 5G is a whole new ball game. It is a quantum leap forward.

Barr spoke about the transition from 4G smartphones and smart homes to 5G-based smart farms, smart factories, smart heavy construction, smart transportation systems and so on. Barr lists what the 5G era will bring far beyond pure AI, which Google’s CEO recently described in Davos 2020 as deeper than the introduction of fire or electricity.

5G is an infrastructure company and China took the lead early on. Huawei and ZTE have captured 40% of the market. Nokia currently has a 17% share and Ericsson a 14% market share. The Chinese government is offering contracts to governments around the world that offer a Huawei 5G network for free. The Chinese know that winning 5G means beating the US economically.

In order for the USA not to lose in this important switch to 5G, the USA has prevented Huawei and ZTE from building 5G networks in the USA. While the USA fell asleep with 5G at the wheel, they now have to move quickly and get into this network racing at full speed.

While the U.S. is asking its allies not to choose Huawei, it is currently unable to offer its allies a solid alternative. For this reason, it is extremely important to be able to offer their allies an alternative over the next 18 to 24 months.

The only alternative is Nokia and Ericsson. But these two companies have neither the size of Huawei nor a large country base like China.

Barr added: “There are some suggestions that suggest that the United States can coordinate with Nokia and / or Ericsson through American majority ownership directly or through a consortium of American private companies and affiliates Behind either or both of these companies would make it a far more formidable competitor and remove concerns about its staying power. We and our closest allies must certainly actively consider this approach. “

Barr sees the proposal he just explained as the only way to slow Huawei’s progress. The stakes are extremely high and this will be the race that needs to be watched over the next two years.

Advertisement