Advertisement

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday that New Yorkers will no longer be able to participate in trusted traveler programs. This includes advantages such as the TSA pre-examination and global entry.

The reason for this suspension is the green light law, which was just passed in December 2019. This law gives undocumented immigrants the opportunity to obtain a driver’s license. Applicants who do not have a valid social security number can use other forms of ID, e.g. B. a foreign passport or a driver’s license from another country.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the bill in June. The law does not guarantee a license and every person still has to pass a standard road test.

Advertisement

The head of the homeland security agency said in a network interview on Wednesday that the law was “disappointing”.

Before its adoption, the draft law shared New York lawmakers. Some said it was an opportunity for election fraud, others said the nine-digit I.D. which comes with a driver’s license is not valid for voting in the case of an undocumented immigrant.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Race for a spot at the Olympics: the countdown begins for the woman from Kansas

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is setting up Trusted Traveler programs for New Yorkers

The streets around CNY are slippery this morning

Buttigieg, Sanders almost bound when Iowa Caucus narrow results

CNY Regional Market: Exceptional place

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @ JuliaLeBlancNC9.

Advertisement