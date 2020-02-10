Advertisement

February 10, 2020 3:51 p.m.

SEATTLE, Washington. – The United States Department of Justice has initiated federal proceedings against King County for banning flights related to immigration to Boeing Field.

In April 2019, King County announced an order to ban all deportation flights from the airfield. Since Immigration and Customs Enforcement cannot use the field, the prisoners had to be transported by bus to and from Yakima Airport, which corresponds to a journey of around 250 km.

“King County cannot choose which federal laws to follow,” said Brian T. Moran, a US attorney for the western district of Washington. “The federal government moved Boeing Field to the county in 1948 – and the agreement states that the federal government retains the right to use the field for free. King County is violating the law, the US Constitution’s supremacy clause, and the very agreement that was signed to take possession of the airport. “

“The vast majority of people deported from our state have previously committed crimes in that country that resulted in their deportation,” said William D. Hyslop, a US attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. “We do not refuse to send a defense lawyer to another state on charges. Nor should we fail to return illegal aliens to their country of origin if they have committed crimes that make them illegal for the United States and pose a threat to our communities. “

The DOJ argued that restrictions on Boeing Field and contractors who service aircraft there violated airline deregulation law and the constitutional colonel clause by hindering and encumbering federal activities.

Attorney General William Barr announced the lawsuit against King County in a speech to the nation’s sheriffs on Monday. The DOJ has also filed a lawsuit in New Jersey to void laws that prevent the exchange of information between state and local law enforcement agencies and the Department of Homeland Security.

