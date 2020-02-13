In January 2019 last year, the U.S. Department of Justice accused Huawei and a number of U.S. subsidiaries of a variety of crimes, including money laundering, bank fraud, and more.

Now the DoJ has updated its charges with extortion and conspiracy charges to steal business secrets.

The accused include Huawei and four official and unofficial subsidiaries – Huawei Device Co. Ltd. (Huawei Device), Huawei Device USA Inc. (Huawei USA), Futurewei Technologies Inc. (Futurewei) and Skycom Tech Co. Ltd. (Skycom). – and Wanzhou Meng (Meng), Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The new indictment also includes the indictment from the earlier indictment, which was unsealed in January 2019.

The DOJ accuses Huawei of having stolen trade secrets and copyrighted works such as source code and user guides for Internet routers, antenna technology, and robot test technology.

The DoJ alleges that Huawei entered into confidentiality agreements with the intellectual property owners and then violated the terms of the agreement by misusing the intellectual property for its own commercial use.

They also said Huawei had recruited employees from other companies and directed them to abuse the intellectual property of their former employers, and used proxies such as professors who work at research facilities to source the technology and make it available to the accused.

They also said Huawei introduced a policy that introduces a bonus program to reward employees who have received confidential information from competitors. The policy made it clear that employees who provided valuable information should be financially rewarded.

In many ways, the allegations sound like standard practice for large technology companies in Silicon Valley, raising the question of political motivation for law enforcement. Huawei has recently been the center of renewed controversy over the use of its 5G technology in the UK and elsewhere, although the US is firmly opposed to it.

The full charge can be read here.

