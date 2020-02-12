Advertisement

JOHANNESBURG – According to a new report by the US government, the US military has attempted to demote Islamist extremist groups in the expanding Sahel region of West Africa in order to contain them as their deadly threat increases.

The quarterly report by the Pentagon, State Department, and USAID inspectors general released this week is the first not to be rated as an increase in interest in the U.S. military’s activities in Africa. Security allies are concerned as the United States considers cutting troops across the continent to counter China and Russia elsewhere in the world.

Major concerns in Africa include the rapidly growing threat posed by several extremist groups in the sub-Saharan Sahel and the continuing threat posed by the Al Qaeda link Al-Shabab in Somalia, in which three Americans were killed in an unprecedented attack. Armed Forces in Kenya last month.

According to the report, constant pressure on extremist groups to weaken them is required, citing Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who compared this to “lawn mowing”. This need, along with the often sluggish development of local partner militaries, may require continued involvement of US military resources, “the report added.

The new report also states that the U.S. Command for Africa has expressed concerns to the Pentagon Inspector General that some resources are being shifted from Somalia to the North African nation of Libya, where a conflict between rival governments is drawing the attention of powers like Russia and the United States Turkey has attracted itself.

According to the report, approximately 6,000 US military personnel are deployed across Africa, including 500 special forces in Somalia and approximately 800 in West Africa.

The security situation in Burkina Faso “worsens faster than anywhere else in the Sahel”, says the new report, citing AFRICOM. The West African nation stumbles under a growing number of extremist attacks as fighters advance from neighboring Mali. Hundreds of civilians have been killed and hundreds of thousands have fled.

Extremist groups associated with the Islamic State group and al-Qaida in West Africa are “neither degraded nor held back,” the new report cites AFRICOM.

The new U.S. military strategy has changed from trying to worsen or decrease the effectiveness of these extremist groups in the Sahel region, to trying to prevent them from increasing their membership and expanding into new areas, AFRICOM said Pentagon General Inspector at the end of December at 31

Mali’s president told the French media this week that his government is now in contact with the leaders of the most active extremist group, the JNIM associated with al-Qaida. This is a sign that troubled West African countries are considering various options, including negotiations to mitigate the threat.

JNIM has approximately 1,000 to 2,000 fighters, and its goal is to “unite all terrorist groups in the Sahel and eliminate western influence in the region,” the new US report said.

The U.S. military in the Sahel region is largely supporting the military in France and local countries in their struggle against the extremists.

France recently announced that it would increase its troop presence to over 5,000 and began to arm its drones while French leaders urged the US to reduce its military presence.

