February 6, 2020 6:51 p.m.

Maher Kawash

SPOKANE, Washington. – The wait for farmers in the United States has come to an end as the market for their harvest will finally open again.

President Trump’s recent trade agreements with China, Mexico and Canada give farmers the opportunity to make some money.

“We’ve been waiting for this in the past 18 months or two, and it has pretty much stagnated our local prices,” said Ted Lowe, Columbia Grain International manager.

These trade wars gave soybeans and wheat no chance in the country.

“We stored it fairly well in Portland, Oregon, where we ship our grain. There have been many soybeans that have not been moved in the past year, and soft white wheat has been amassed in the Pacific Northwest,” said Lowe.

This is only seen as the first phase of the trade agreement, so farmers are still considering what the market will actually look like. Regardless, it’s a step in the right direction.

“All of the trade deals we can conclude open our markets and bring us to a level playing field with our competitors from other countries,” said Marci Green, former president of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers.

However, it is not all good news – the novel corona virus is also affecting agriculture. Until the virus is contained, there may be problems with the transportation of goods between the United States and China.

“They use commercial aircraft and some of the commercial airlines have canceled their flight to China, so they have no way of bringing these products to the United States,” said Green.

The harvest season is expected to start on July 4th, possibly just before August 1st for farmers in East Washington.

