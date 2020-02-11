Advertisement

JOHANNESBURG – Uganda has been trying to respond to the arrival of the largest grasshopper outbreak in parts of East Africa for decades, while the United Nations threatened Monday that we could no longer give another region a major shock.

An emergency government meeting, held Sunday after the grasshoppers were discovered in Uganda, decided to deploy forces to help spray pesticides on the ground while two air-spray planes will arrive as soon as possible in a statement. Airborne spraying is considered the only effective control.

The swarms of billions of grasshoppers are destroying crops in Kenya, which has not seen such an outbreak in 70 years, and in Somalia and Ethiopia, which have not seen this in a quarter of a century. The insects have taken advantage of favorable wet conditions after unusually heavy rains, and experts believe that climate change will bring more of them.

Officials from the United States warn that immediate action is needed before more rains will bring fresh vegetation in the coming weeks to feed new generations of grasshoppers. If they are not activated, their number could increase up to 500 times before drier weather arrives.

“There is a risk of disaster,” said United States humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock in New York on Monday, warning that a region where 12 million people are already facing severe food insecurity will not be able to move could.

Without sufficient spray from the air to stop the swarms, the grasshopper outbreak could become an epidemic. “And if you have a plague, it will take years for the plague to be under control,” Dominique Burgeon, director of emergency and resilience at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, told The Associated Press last week.

The outbreak is also moving towards South Sudan, where millions more people are starving as the country struggles to get out of the civil war.

The United States has asked for $ 76 million in emergency aid. So far, almost 20 million dollars are in the hand, officials said. The United States announced Monday that it had released $ 800,000 and the European Union one million euros.

“Today’s response will not work unless there is a large expansion,” said Lowcock.

The grasshoppers eat the vegetation that supports the lively shepherd communities in the region, and the Kenyan ambassador Lazarus Amayo warned of the “inherent risk of a municipal conflict over pastures”.

The outbreak is so serious that it could even disrupt the cultivation of crops in the coming weeks, he added, adding that the grasshoppers “willfully cause damage”.

Rodney Muhumuza from Kampala, Uganda, contributed to this.

