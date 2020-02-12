CALGARY –

James Reed drove home in Southeast Calgary last month when he was run over because he didn’t have proper mud flaps on his truck.

When the officer approached his vehicle, due to the extensive policy of the Calgary police, whereby all drivers had to be subjected to a roadside breathing apparatus when they were run over, the interaction with Reed began to blow into the handheld device.

He didn’t blow hard enough the first time, so he had to do it a second time.

Reed had not been drinking, so the test came back negative, and the meeting ended with two things that happened – Reed drove away without getting a ticket (he had removed a mud flap so he could paint his wheel properly) and the two plastic straws that used for the tests were discarded on the ground.

And that made Reed raise a serious question: what is supposed to happen with the straws used on roadside screening equipment?

“It is littered,” he said. “If I threw that on the ground before the officer, I would get a mess, wouldn’t I? But he can throw it on my street? “

Compulsory roadside tests started just over a year ago in Calgary, with eight members of the traffic unit feeding them at the start of each stop. During that time, 15,600 tests were conducted, according to CPS numbers, resulting in 142 indictments and 359 provincial sanctions.

The program was expanded at the end of January to include all CPS members on duty, who amount to around 200 at any given time. Extrapolating those figures – there are now about 25 times more officers doing the checks – means that 25 times more straws have to be thrown away.

It is not an issue on the radar of groups such as Plastic-Free YYC, but co-founder Isabelle Couture says that situations like these can serve as a reminder of how easily unintended environmental impacts can arise.

“It shows that we don’t think enough about the waste we put out there,” she said.

“Public health and safety issues are issues where waste is to be expected, but having said that, measures still need to be taken and implemented to properly dispose of the waste. We would like CPS to become the owner and find more correct ways to throw away the waste. Maybe even look at ways they can be recycled if possible. “

In a statement, CPS says roadside checks have been done since 1973 and that it is common for the straws to be given to the person carrying out the test to be thrown away, or thrown away by the officer “in a suitable waste container.”

“The Service recognizes that as our mandatory alcohol screening program extends to all first-line members to comply with federal law, the number of straws used will also increase,” the statement said.

