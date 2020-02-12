Five days before Valentine’s Day, Taru Jäntti [27] went to the local post office in Helsinki to send cards to her four best friends.

“For me, friends are the most important people in my life,” says Jäntti. “I have a relationship now and she is an important part of my life, but my friends have always been there. They form the core of my social life.”

In many countries around the world, single people can fear for Valentine’s Day. The holiday is intended for couples who exchange chocolate, flowers and loving smiles. But not in Estonia and Finland, two small European countries where February 14 is Friend’s Day, a celebration of platonic love.

Known as Ystävän Päivä in Finnish and Sõbrapäev in Estonian, Friend’s Day is celebrated by singles and couples. Families, friends and couples come together for joint meals and sporting activities such as skating or sledding.

related stories

“I’m going to dinner with my friends to celebrate,” Jäntti said. “We have been friends since we were 14 and all our partners will be there too.”

The holiday began in Finland in the 1980s and found its way south to nearby Estonia at the end of the decade. In the beginning, the holiday was for school children who were encouraged to make handmade gifts and cards for their loved ones. In the 1990s the holiday became popular with adults.

Although Friend’s Day was not officially included in Finnish calendars until 1996, the tradition is deeply rooted in the cultural fabric of Finnish society and is now widely celebrated throughout the country. Friend’s Day is the second most popular card issue holiday in Finland, with around 3 million cards sent in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Estonians increasingly regard February 14 as a holy day. “It’s getting bigger and bigger,” says Gert Lax, an Estonian man who recently moved back to Estonia.

Liisa Vesik, a scholar who studies the evolution of Valentine’s Day in Estonia, claims that the holiday became particularly popular in the post-socialist period, as the iron curtain lit up and Estonia was more exposed to international holidays. Friend’s Day has also become more commercialized during this period, with companies making products for the holidays. Instead of copying the vacation, Vesik writes that it was “adapted to his new environment” in Estonia.

Receive the letter. Sign up to receive the best stories you need to know now.

Thank you!



For your safety, we have sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click on the link to confirm your subscription and receive our newsletters. If you do not receive the confirmation within 10 minutes, check your spam folder.

In both countries the streets are still decorated with paraphernalia with a love theme in the weeks prior to 14 February. The day celebrates all forms of love, and therefore romance is not absent during the holidays. Couples often exchange gifts, with some getting engaged or getting married on the day. At some secondary schools in Finland, students wear red when they are in a relationship and green when they are single. In Estonia single people looking for romantic love can take a lift with “love buses”, designed for single people looking for love.

Nevertheless, celebrations of romantic love are not central. “I am so happy that Valentine’s Day is Friend’s Day in Finland,” says Jäntti. “There are no other holidays that recognize that your friends are just as important as your family or romantic relationships. Christmas and other holidays are spent with family. “

She finally says, “Friends are just as important as everyone else in your life.”

Get in contact at [email protected]

.