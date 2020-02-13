NEW YORK – Another case of the new corona virus was confirmed in a US evacuee from China, a person quarantined in Texas.

Health officials announced Thursday’s 15th confirmed US case. The infection was confirmed by a laboratory test on Wednesday evening.

The patient, who was flown to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, is now isolated in a hospital and has been reported in a stable condition.

Two previous US cases were found among evacuees who were flown from the Chinese city of Wuhan to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in Southern California last week. The last of these cases was reported on Wednesday evening.

Hundreds of people, including U.S. State Department employees and their families, have flown to Texas, California, and Nebraska military bases on charter flights from Wuhan, a 11 million-inhabitant city at the center of the outbreak.

The virus can cause fever, cough, wheezing, and pneumonia. Health officials believe that it is mainly droplets that spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes, much like the flu spreads.