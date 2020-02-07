Advertisement

Washington: In a development that the BJP government in New Delhi will closely monitor, the United States has announced the establishment of an International Alliance for Religious Freedom, which is said to attempt to take a collective approach to protecting and safeguarding religious freedom around the world ,

27 countries are partners in this alliance, including Israel. Some of the other members are Austria, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Israel, Ukraine, the Netherlands and Greece.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the alliance and said they were “like-minded partners who value and fight for international freedom of religion for everyone.”

Advertisement

The BJP government will be pleased to hear that Pompeo mentioned Pakistan’s Hindus in his speech, which is very dear to the Narendra Modi government today. “We condemn terrorists and violent extremists targeting religious minorities, whether they are Yazidis in Iraq, Hindus in Pakistan, Christians in northeastern Nigeria, or Muslims in Burma,” he said.

In light of this development, the PTI news agency reported on Wednesday that the US had raised concerns about the current situation of religious freedom in India and raised the issue with Indian officials.

A senior State Department official told reporters that he had recently visited India and met with officials to discuss the religious situation and convey US concerns.

India is currently in a phase of widespread protests by Muslims who consider the new citizenship law to be discriminatory.

“We are concerned about what is happening in India,” quoted the State Department PTI employee. “I met with the Indian Foreign Minister. I met with the Indian Ambassador (to express my concern).” Official said.

In his speech on the establishment of the International Alliance for Religious Freedom, Pompeo did not take action. “More than eight out of ten people in the world live today where they cannot exercise their faith freely,” he said.

“We condemn blasphemy and apostasy laws that punish soul affairs. We condemn the Chinese Communist Party’s hostility to all faiths. We know that some of you have courageously resisted Chinese pressure by declaring your willingness to be part of this alliance, and we thank you for it. “

At the beginning, a senior official from the State Department informed the reporters what kind of work the Alliance would do. “The areas will include topics such as technology and religious oppression, blasphemy and apostasy laws, for example. The toolbox will include things like whether it is statements, actions that can take place in international bodies that can bring the group together and hopefully leave them behind, the possibilities of sanctions, “the PTI official was quoted as saying.

end of

Advertisement