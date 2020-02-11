Advertisement

Geneva: The Trump administration is amending an important exception to America’s trade law to facilitate the punishment of about two dozen so-called developing countries, including China, India and South Africa.

The US narrowed its internal list of developing and least developed countries on Monday to lower the threshold to trigger a US investigation into whether nations would harm US industry with unfairly subsidized exports.

In this way, the US has eliminated its special preferences for a list of self-declared developing countries, which includes: Albania; Argentina; Armenia; Brazil; Bulgaria; China; Colombia; Costa Rica; Georgia; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Kazakhstan; the Kyrgyz Republic; Malaysia; Moldova; Montenegro; Northern Macedonia; Romania; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Thailand; Ukraine; and Vietnam.

The USTR said the decision to revise its developing country method for the investigation of countervailing duties was necessary because the previous 1998 American guidelines had become “obsolete”.

The development marks a remarkable departure from two decades of American trade policy towards developing countries, which could result in harsher penalties for some of the world’s leading exporters.

The move also reflects President Donald Trump’s disappointment that major economies such as China and India, as developing countries, can get preferential trade benefits from the World Trade Organization.

During his visit to Davos, Switzerland last month, Trump said the WTO had not treated America fairly. “China is seen as a developing country. India is considered a developing country. We are not considered a developing country. For me, we are also a developing country. “

WTO special preferences for developing countries aim to help poorer countries fight poverty, create jobs and integrate into the global trading system.

WTO rules require governments to stop their countervailing duty investigations if the level of foreign subsidies is small, which is usually defined as less than 1% ad valorem.

However, the WTO rules provide a different standard for so-called developing countries, according to which investigators have to stop the customs investigation if the amount of the subsidy is less than 2% ad valorem.

The Trump administration has tried to end these special preferences for nations that fall into certain categories, such as those that members of world economic clubs such as the Group of 20, the OECD, or the World Bank classify as high-income nations.

The WTO is BROKEN when the RICHEST countries in the world claim to be developing countries to circumvent WTO rules and receive special treatment. No more!!! Today I instructed the US Trade Representative to take measures to stop countries from defrauding the system at the expense of the United States!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

In July of last year, Trump published an executive memo asking US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer if “significant progress” had been made in limiting the number of developing countries. The US could act unilaterally if not, Trump said.

Some of the countries listed in the USTR notice, including Brazil, Singapore and South Korea, have already agreed to give up their developing country rights in future trade negotiations

