A file photo of Hafiz Saeed, founder of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba

Washington: The US has welcomed the conviction of Mumbai’s mastermind, Hafiz Saeed, and said that his conviction is an important step forward for Pakistan to meet its international commitments to fight terrorist financing and to hold the LeT accountable for its crimes.

A statement by a senior State Department official came after Wednesday, four days before a crucial US State Department meeting, after Saeed, a United Nations-named terrorist on whom the United States paid a $ 10 million bounty, The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was sentenced to eleven years in Paris, where Pakistan presents its case so as not to be blacklisted.

According to Alice G Wells, Deputy Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was in the interest of his country’s future that non-state actors should not operate from its soil.

In a tweet, she said: “Today’s sentencing of Hafiz Saeed and his staff is an important step forward to hold LeT accountable for his crimes and Pakistan in fulfilling its international commitments to combat terrorist financing.”

Saeed, the thought leader in the Mumbai attack in 2008 and head of Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD), was arrested on July 17 in terrorist financing cases. The 70-year-old fiery priest is housed in the Kot Lakhpat high security prison in Lahore.

The anti-terror court judge, Arshad Hussain Bhutta, sentenced Saeed and his close adviser Zafar Iqbal to five and a half years each and fined 15,000 rupees each. In total, a prison sentence of 11 years is imposed.

Action against Saeed’s outfit last year followed a warning from the international terrorist financing security guard to Pakistan to honor his commitments to curb terrorist financing and money laundering.

The verdict comes four days before the decisive FATF meeting in Paris from February 16-21, where Pakistan will present its case to be removed from the gray list.

The FATF decided in October last year to keep Pakistan on its “gray list” because it has failed to limit the transfer of funds to terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

If Pakistan is not removed from the list by April, it may be blacklisted by countries facing severe economic sanctions, such as Iran.

With Pakistan still on the FATF “gray list”, it would be very difficult for the financially stricken country to obtain financial support from the IMF, the World Bank, the ADB and the European Union.

The FATF is supported by resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council, which have made its recommendations binding, and sanctions could be imposed in the event of deficiencies.

SaD-led JuD is the LeT’s front organization responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

The United States has referred to Saeed as a designated global terrorist, and the United States has been offering a $ 10 million reward for information that Saeed has brought to justice since 2012. He was listed as a terrorist in December 2008 in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1267.

