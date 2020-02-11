Advertisement

The University of Waterloo’s Autonomous Vehicle Research & Intelligence Laboratory (AVRIL) will open on Tuesday. The laboratory is located on the main campus of the university.

AVRIL is the university’s joint research area for automated driving, vehicle connectivity, and advanced driver assistance systems for a variety of mobility applications.

The laboratory has 10 truck parking spaces as well as a driving simulator with a 210-degree immersion screen and a level 2 charger for electric vehicles. According to the press release, the projects include autonomous cars, driverless shuttles, storage and industrial robots, autonomous field platforms and commercial vehicles.

Construction of Avril began in late 2018 with financial support from the provincial and federal governments. The 7,050 square meter facility has been in limited operation since November. It will officially open on November 11th.

Source: UWaterloo

