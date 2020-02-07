Advertisement

As we noted, Joanne Tucker lived in Bermuda until she was 4 when her parents divorced. She then divided her time between Connecticut and New York City, where she later went to the famous Dalton School on the Upper East Side. After high school, she studied theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, followed by the grad school in Juilliard, according to The Royal Gazette. The latter is where she met Adam Driver, who was one of her classmates at the time. But the two couldn’t come from more different backgrounds, given the time of the Marriage Story star in the army versus her upbringing in NYC.

“She taught me what Gouda cheese is,” Driver joked about their contrasts with Broadway Buzz in 2009. “And you shouldn’t talk to your mouth full and spit on the sidewalk.” Driver also taught Tucker new things, especially with regard to her reading habits. “I told her about Rolling Stone and how it could be interesting and entertaining,” he wondered about diversifying her magazines outside of the New Yorker.

It seems that the old saying, attracting opposites, is true in this case.

