Anthony Hopkins and Stella Arroyave made the decision at the home of Hopkin in Malibu in March 2003. The guest list included major showbiz names such as Nicole Kidman, Winona Ryder and Steven Spielberg, per The Telegraph. His marriage to Arroyave marked the third of the actor. He was married to Jennifer Lynton for nearly three decades from 1973 to 2002, according to BBC News. Before that Hopkins was linked to Petronella Barker from 1966 to 1972. He and Barker had a daughter named Abigail together, although Hopkins made headlines for his estranged relationship with her.

According to The Telegraph, Arroyave – who was born in Colombia and worked as an antique dealer – met the actor in 2001 when he was shopping for furniture at her Los Angeles store. Talk about an unexpected meet-cute, huh? Since then, Arroyave’s career has changed and she has started working in films. Per IMDb she appeared on screen in two projects, Slipstream and The Human Stain, and she also produced and wrote her own screenplay called Elyse.