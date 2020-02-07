Advertisement

Did you have a part-time job at school? Was it about studying lines, getting primed and acting for millions to watch later? That is the life of many young actors – and that is no different for the cast of Chicken Girls. Actress Lily Chee said that her dedication to school was similar to that of her character, Britney, who confessed to Brat TV: “In my first and second year I was more focused on friends and boys, but this year I’m definitely focusing more on schoolwork. “

But it can be difficult to drown out all the action on the set to finish school work. Riley Lewis, who plays Quinn Forrester, started filming with other teenagers for Sweety High: “It’s a little distracting because you have all your friends and you just want to talk and hang out.” So it is not just acting for these stars, because mandatory duties of life do not disappear. Or, as Lewis put it: “It’s hard, because although there is only three hours [from school] a day, you still have to get everything done!”

Actress Annie LeBlanc also continues her studies as part of her daily routine and Brat TV reveals that at the start of a typical working day: “It’s time to have breakfast, check my schedule to see how many scenes I have and then start with school. “

