Ellie Kemper may have received lasting fame for her role as Erin Hannon at The Office, but it turned out that she didn’t get that performance until she tried (and failed) to take part in another popular series. “(Kemper) auditioned for the first time when executive producer Greg Daniels released a new, then untitled, comedy that turned out to be Parks and Recreation,” said the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Although the chance of the Amy Poehler-led series did not work, Daniels was apparently still impressed by Kemper’s skills that those responsible for the Steve Carell hit show contacted her for another job. Kemper explained: “I felt more at ease because I had met them before.”

From there, Kemper changed a temporary role into something much more. Initially hired “to fill in a few episodes as the receptionist at The Office,” reports the media, “show producers were charmed and … asked Kemper to regularly join the NBC comedy.”

If you stay at The Office from 2009 until the end in 2013, it’s hard to imagine the show without the character of Kemper, which means it’s probably a good thing that she didn’t pass her auditions for Parks and Rec. Although she is a great resident of Pawnee, Ind. Would have become, or, now that we think about it, her character would probably have been from Eagleton.

