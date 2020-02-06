Advertisement

Although David Furnish met Elton John in England's home country, he actually grew up across the pond in a suburb of Toronto called North Scarborough. In an interview with The Star, Furnish detailed his upbringing, growing up in a "middle class family, the second of three brothers," with his "father Jack, a retired director of Bristol-Myers, and mother Gladys, a housewife."

Unfortunately, Furnish also grew up in the early days of HIV / AIDS, when it was then known as the “gay plague.” After being bullied for years, when Furnish was between the ages of two and three, he finally told his mother that he had relationships with other men. “I remember my mother saying,” I love you and I support you, but I’m just looking at a life of accident, isolation, prejudice and illness. “” He called the moment “heartbreaking.”

Ultimately, Furnish left his life behind and traveled to England, partly because the advertising industry offered him more work after graduating. The most important reason to leave, however? “I left Canada, I left my family behind because I was embarrassed,” Furnish admitted to The Guardian. He added: “I ran away. I grew up in a wonderfully happy, balanced household … I had such a positive experience at home, I wanted to live up to that ideal. But I couldn’t. I had many failed relationships, much accident … I had to leave. “

