Prior to portraying a fictional American president in the G.I. Joes movies, Pryce took on the role of former president of Argentina Juan Perón in the 1996 film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita. Just like the musical, the film follows the super popular woman Eva “Evita” Duarte from Perón, famously played by pop icon Madonna. The singer made headlines at the time for all the wrong reasons (Evita went into production not long after her notorious, explosive performance on Late Show with David Letterman), but Pryce had nothing but good things to say about her. “She is very confident, but I had a good working relationship with her,” he told The Guardian in 2002 and added, “She works incredibly hard. She is a very smart woman.” Apparently, Pryce missed Broadway legend Patti LuPone’s assessment of Madge’s performance.

Anyway, Pryce, it turns out, is a naturally gifted singer. In his early days he was a very serious theater actor, but he fell in love with musicals after being brought to Les Misérables in New York. He decided to give it a try and it didn’t take long before he sang his heart on the London West End. He could wear more than a tune by the time he played opposite Madonna in Evita, but he still learned something from the Queen of Pop. “When I first met her, we were in the recording studio doing the songs and she was very supportive and helpful to me,” he recalled, adding, “There was mutual respect.”

