Kirk Douglas may have had one of the most notable names in the entertainment industry, but it’s not the one he originally got from his father and mother. “Douglas was born Issur Danielovitch [on December 9, 1916] in the state of New York, the son of poor and illiterate Russian [Jewish] immigrants Herschel and Bryna, who later went to Harry and Bertha,” said People. “Their first name changed when they moved to America and took the last name Demsky, to Herschel’s brother, who was already working in America.” Their only son also changed his name to his new home and became Izzy Demsky.

Douglas, however, clearly did not stay with Izzy. People explain that because his name was considered “too bulky and too semitic for Hollywood” at the time, he instead chose Kirk Douglas, the name he would know throughout his acting career. Later in life, however, the star admitted, “I wish I had saved it. It’s more interesting to keep your original name. But can you imagine that name on a selection frame?”

Although Douglas decided to go under a different name during his professional days, his grandson Cameron Douglas chose to honor the actor’s original name when he welcomed a baby girl into the world and named her Lua Izzy. Certainly, little Lua, who was quite like her great-grandfather, will be proud to continue the family name.

