Advertisement

Margot Robbie first met Tom Ackerly while filming the 2013 Suite Francaise. Ackerley worked as an assistant director on the project and was perhaps too professional to go after the woman who had not yet become a star – that is why Robbie was the one who had to take the first step, according to Grazia.

Before meeting Ackerly, Robbie told Vogue that she was “the ultimate single gal,” but once the two came together, Robbie knew they were meant to be. “I was like that,” of course we are together. This makes sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before. “”

Advertisement

However, a romance did not immediately lead to sparks. Instead, they became roommates who lived with a group of other people. That is why it became uncomfortable when they entered into a relationship. “We’ve kept it a secret,” Robbie told The Guardian. “Because we didn’t take it seriously.” Oh, whatever, we’re just friends, we’re just friends. ” And then … everyone found out. “

Robbie remembers that things quickly became “dramatic” and said, “I’m not going into the details, but touching the fan. Our house changed there for a moment in the Jerry Springer Show. But then the dust fell, and it was all everyone said: “No! This is going to ruin our group! “And then it didn’t work. It was great.” And they all lived happily ever after (hopefully).

Advertisement