The success of YouTube by Taylor Nicole Dean is a bit of a happy accident. She even has her hedgehog, Nala, whose photo went viral in 2014, to thank for those first days. “[Nala] had real contact with people, and I want to keep doing that,” the PetTuber told San Antonio Express-News in 2016.

Years later, in 2020, Dean Vice told everything about the process that led her to YouTube stardom. “It really started when I had my hedgehog, Nala. I decided to make a video to link to people who told me they got a hedgehog because of me. After that original video with Nala it went just keep on going and now I’m here. “

Dean also wanted to warn the masses about the dangers of adopting exotic pets. In an interview with New York Magazine, she said: “About six months after playing YouTube, Finding Dory came out … it made me very nervous because I knew a bunch of kids were going to buy blue tongs, that’s what Dory was … they are extremely difficult [to take care of]. “Suddenly, after making her instructional video,” puffed up “, Dean got 200,000 views. “Then I started earning more than I earned at work … so I thought,” Okay, I am young enough to quit my job at a pet store and I won’t be ruined. “”