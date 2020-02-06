Advertisement

Jonathan Pryce met Kate Fahy when they both worked at the Everyman Theater in Liverpool nearly 50 years ago, according to the Daily Mail. At the time they were both married to other people. And while Pryce claims he was “very happy” in his marriage, he admitted, “Two weeks after I met Kate, I left my wife and she left her husband. It was really just this extraordinary encounter – a real coup.” (In the same interview, he said he is now “good friends” with his ex-wife and her husband, but it “took a while.”)

Pryce said, “I can’t imagine what life would be like if I hadn’t met Kate at the time. We are both actors, and that often eases a good relationship, but we have a good understanding of each other’s needs.” The Everyman Theater was not the only place where Pryce and Fahy worked together; they played a leading role in a play called The Goat, Or who is Sylvia? in 2004. According to the Daily Mail, Fahy played the woman who leaves the character of Pryce for a goat (yes, you read that right). In addition to acting, Fahy’s IMDb provides an overview of various roles, spread over the past five decades. In the early 90s she appeared in a TV series called The House of Eliott, and more recently she was in an episode of Doctors. According to her Twitter bio, Fahy is also a director who loves to read, write and cook.

