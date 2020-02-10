Advertisement

Rita Wilson made the heavy disclosure in 2015 that she was diagnosed with invasive lobular carcinoma, a form of breast cancer in the milk-producing glands of the tissue. Although the mother is now doing fine after a double breast amputation, she revealed that her happy ending had hardly happened. “I’m recovering and most of all expecting me to fully recover,” she shared with People. “Why? Because I caught so early, I have excellent doctors and I received a second opinion.” The star was encouraged to seek additional help when her previous pathology reports showed no signs of cancer, and stated: “A friend who had breast cancer suggested that I get a second opinion about my pathology and my gut told me that that was the intention Another pathologist found invasive lobular carcinoma. “

Wilson also discussed what she told husband Tom Hanks when learning her diagnosis and said to Oprah Mag: “If you hear that you have cancer, it almost feels like an end. Before I knew my prognosis would be good, I had dark moments I said to my husband: ‘I hope this happens in the future, but if for some reason I have to go for you, I want you to be very sad for a long time, but I also want you to throw me a party. ”

