The US economy created 225,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate rose to 3.6.

Economists had expected the economy to create 160,000 jobs. December was revised from 145,000 to 147,000.

The unemployment rate rose as labor force participation increased, which meant that the strong labor market attracted more people to the labor force. The attendance rate rose to 63.4 percent in January, the best level since the last recession.

The employment rate for workers in their prime rose to 80.6 percent, the highest since 2001.

The Department of Labor stated that there was significant employment growth in the construction, healthcare, transportation and warehousing sectors. Employment in construction rose by 44,000, probably due to the unusually warm weather in large parts of the country during the month.

The manufacturing sector was still at a low and lost 12,000 jobs during the month. It remained essentially unchanged year-on-year.

The average hourly wage for all non-agricultural workers rose 7 cents to $ 28.44. Average hourly wages have risen by 3.1 percent in the past 12 months.

