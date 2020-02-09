Advertisement

Shops, other shops remained closed, public transport was badly affected.

SRINAGAR: On Sunday, on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of the murder of the convicted Muhammad Afzal Guru in the Kashmir valley, a partial to complete standstill was observed.

Guru, a resident of Doabgah, a suburb of Kashmir’s northwest city of Sopore, was hanged in Tihar Prison in Delhi on February 9, 2013.

While shops and other shops, including the weekly fleet market, popularly known as the “Sunday market”, remained closed in the summer capital of Srinagar, public transport here and elsewhere in the valley was hit hard in response to Mirwaiz Umar’s strike call. Faction of the separatist Hurriyat conference led and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) banned.

However, private cars and other vehicles as well as auto rickshaws were seen in the valley as usual. In addition, shops, mainly groceries and pharmacies, were open in places, reports said here.

The authorities said the day had passed peacefully and the calls to strike had largely been ignored by people. The director general of the police, Dilbag Singh, had previously said that the police and other security forces were ready to thwart any attempt to disturb peace.

It was the first time since August 5 last year that J&K was stripped of its special status and split into two Union territories that separatist organizations issued strike calls.

Police filed a lawsuit against the JKLF on Saturday for releasing a strike call on 9 and 11 February to commemorate the execution of Guru and Muhammad Maqbool Bhat, a co-founder of the independent National Liberation Front, Jammu Kashmir (JKNLF), who was also hanged at Tihar Prison in 1984 for murdering a secret service agent, Amar Chand, during his “chases” in the valley in the 1960s.

The officials said a case was registered against Srinagars Kothi Bagh police station against the JKLF under sections 10, 11 and 13 of the Illegal Activity Act. In March last year, the independent JKLF was classified by the Ministry of the Interior as an “illegal association” in accordance with section 3 (1) of the Unlawful Prevention Act, because it “actively incites secessionism and collects funds to promote terrorism”. “

