Wednesday, February 12, marks 10 years since the 2010 Winter Games kicked off. The $ 6 billion mega-event accelerated road and rail projects, sports centers, and housing developments and dramatically changed the region’s landscape. The satellite images below show Olympic sites before construction begins and what they look like now – a legacy from space.

False Creek

The games have spurred extensive development on the east end of False Creek on a polluted, vacant industrial site. The initial plans to include around 700 social housing were unsuccessful. Today there are only 126 units in the midst of condominiums and water parks. The land around the village, valued at $ 198 million in 2006, was estimated at $ 2 billion in 2020.

Canada Line

Ridership on the $ 2 billion S-Bahn line reached 100,000 daily drivers within a year of the opening – three years earlier than planned. In 2018, 48 million boardings were on the line, another record. The line also sparked a wave of development and speculation along the way, which critics claim has contributed to gentrification, displacement of lower-income residents, and loss of local small businesses that would have managed with better city planning and zoning can be.

Sea-to-Sky Highway

The $ 600 million upgrade of the Vancouver to Whistler freeway led through Eagleridge Bluffs and led to protests from locals who wanted to preserve the area. A government report suggested that a short tunnel under the cliffs would be more expensive, but would only harm the environment to a limited extent, and preserve the animal’s habitat and recreational use. The upgrade has improved safety on the notoriously dangerous freeway and helped drive tourism on the Whistler route.

Congress center

The $ 883 million expansion to the Vancouver Convention Center was completed in 2009 and was the world’s first double LEED platinum certified convention facility. It served as the main media center during the games and the Olympic cauldron was installed in the neighboring Jack Poole Plaza, where it remains as a permanent landmark. Two-thirds of the structure spans the ocean, and the building has a six-acre green roof – the largest in Canada – that is irrigated with water recycled from the building.

Whistler Olympic Village

Part of the village was built next to a former mine site and after the games was converted into houses that were reserved for the locals. Further houses are planned. It is “critical” to ensure that living is a permanent legacy of the games, said Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton.

Whistler Sliding Center

One of the few venues to be built from scratch, the $ 105 million slide center got into a fight on the opening day of the games when Georgian sledger Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed after losing control during a training run and from had flown the route. When the racetrack was certified in 2009, it was found that the racetrack was producing speeds above design and was awarded a B.C. Forensic doctors reported that high speeds contributed to the accident.

The route was adjusted after the accident and has since been the scene of numerous national and international events, including summer Toonie Rides, where cyclists ride to the top of the sliding center.

Richmond Olympic oval

The oval was converted into a sports and wellness center after the games. The $ 64 million building was constructed on an underused brownfield site that was primarily a RV park. It received Silver LEED certification and has received 8.1 million visitors since the games opened.

