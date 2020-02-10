Advertisement

Mother Caryn Matheson, middle, with Mae, 2, father Dan, left, with Lucy, 5 months, and Annie, 5, foreground, at their home in Vancouver on Sunday.

Arlen Redekop / PNG

Five-year-old Vancouver-based Annie Matheson had her $ 60,000 cochlear implant sound processor stolen from a community center in Surrey this weekend.

Caryn Matheson, Annie’s mother, two-year-old Mae and five-month-old Lucy, said she had arrived at the Guilford Recreation Center for Annie’s weekly swimming lessons on Saturday morning.

“I was a bit stupid,” Caryn told Postmedia News. “The coin slot was blocked and I hurried with the kids to take Annie to class. The kids were everywhere and I managed them on my own, so I closed the locker and ran away. “

After Annie’s class – the only one in Metro Vancouver that is tailored for deaf children and has a sign language interpreter – the young family returned to the locker. Her father Dan is a pastor at the Tenth Church in Kitsilano and was working at that time.

“I opened the locker and our clothes were thrown out of our sports bags and the bags were missing,” said Caryn.

Inside the stolen pockets were Caryn’s wallet, phone, car key, and the outer component of Annie’s cochlear implants (the ear pieces and the part attached to the side of the head behind the ear).

“All lockers around us were open. At that moment I realized that my (car) keys were in my pocket, ”she said.

Caryn said Annie was a little taken aback by the theft and watched her mother run to the parkade while the leisure center staff was watching the children. There were other members of the deaf community who came to Vancouver from class.

Unfortunately, the family’s Mazda 5 was missing from 2014, and a busy Saturday turned into a painful one with waiting, calling the police, meeting police officers and returning to Vancouver.

“Annie’s reaction was mostly confusion,” said Caryn.

Annie is one of approximately 300 children in B.C. who have undergone cochlear implantation. Annie had hers at the age of three after a late diagnosis that she was deeply deaf. The implant processors are worn all day and removed for sleeping or at any time in the water.

According to Caryn, sign language was critical for Annie and her family as it provided a basic language that they had all learned.

“It’s terrible that there was theft, but even though she had cochlear implants, it is important at such moments that she has sign language. That we have a language with her. American sign language is very important for children with cochlear Implants, ”she said.

Caryn said she hadn’t heard of the Surrey RCMP, but she told her that it usually took a few days for stolen vehicles to appear.

According to Caryn, the sound processors were each worth $ 30,000, and the family insurance company offered to replace a couple. One of Annie’s sound processors has already been replaced, so they hope to get another one for insurance. But they still expect to pay $ 30,000 for a second.

In the meantime, Australian Cochlear Ltd. offered to send a number of “lenders” until either the missing ones are recovered or until an insurance claim is made.

Annie starts kindergarten at B.C. this fall Deaf school in Burnaby.

