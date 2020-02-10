Advertisement

Protesters are blocking access to one of Vancouver’s ports in Vancouver on Sunday, February 9, 2020. The protesters, who stand in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en members against the LNG pipeline in northern British Columbia, are the most important ports in Vancouver on the fourth day of the blockade.

Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

Arrests are underway Monday morning after an injunction was issued against anti-pipeline protesters who blocked overnight access to several Vancouver Metro ports.

The port blockades are in solidarity with the land defenders and hereditary chiefs of Wet’suweten who are fighting to stop the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in northwest BC.

The injunction, which was issued late Sunday, orders the anti-pipeline protesters outside the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s land so that operations can resume.

On Monday morning, some roads and intersections near Vancouver’s port gates were closed to traffic, including Commissioner Street north of McGill, Hastings Street on Clark Drive, and Powell Street between Hawks and Jackson Avenue.

While a group of vocal protesters remained on the sidewalks, a few others occupied the Hastings and Clark intersection in the early morning.

After the order was issued, the Vancouver police used a loudspeaker to order the crowd to disperse or risk arrest. Videos and photos of the scene show police officers pushing tied demonstrators one by one into a police car.

Monday marks the fifth day of the port blockades in the Metro Vancouver region. The injunction and arrests on Monday also took place one day after a massive rally in Vancouver City Hall, protesting the raids and police operations at the Gidimten checkpoint and in the Unist’ot’en ​​camp near the pipeline construction site Crowds marched.

A number of indigenous youth and followers continue to camp on the front steps of the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, where a ceremonial flame was lit.

–With files from Canadian Press

