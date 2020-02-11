Advertisement

LAS VEGAS – Las Vegas tourism officials are earning $ 2.4 million to host the NFL draft in April.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board approved Tuesday’s budget for promotions, police and marquee events, including $ 500,000 for contracts to be signed by the agency’s chief executive, Steve Hill, the Las Vegas Review- Journal.

For the design from April 23-25, it is planned to close a central part of the neon-lit Las Vegas Strip near the Caesars Palace and to set up a red carpet between the famous fountains in front of the Bellagio Resort.

Boats bring players and VIPs on stage.

A main viewing area is planned near the high roller observation wheel next to the Caesars Forum, where teams will make their selections at a conference center that the league and city refer to as a selection site.

The NFL started to postpone the draft in 2015. It was in Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and Nashville, Tennessee.

The design is slated to be in Cleveland next year.

